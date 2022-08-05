Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- China stages missile drills meant to contain Taiwan after Pelosi's visit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- China fires missiles over Taiwan's airspace (Donga Ilbo)
-- Pelosi visits JSA; Yoon calls her visit sign of deterrence against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Pelosi visits JSA; Yoon calls her visit sign of deterrence against N. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Police for first time disperse union members staging illegal protest (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Pelosi's visit to JSA is sign of deterrence against N. Korea' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to review supermarket shutdown rules; 10-year-old conflict could start again (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Pelosi's visit to JSA is sign of deterrence against N. Korea' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Since 2015 accounting fraud, 4 tln won poured into Daewoo Shipbuilding, with nothing retrieved (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Personnel affairs stalled; gov't stops (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon talks to Pelosi but only by phone (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean, US speakers reaffirm alliance, will to denuclearize NK (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Pelosi talk over phone, without meeting in person (Korea Times)
(END)
