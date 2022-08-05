Naver Q2 net profit down 70.7 pct to 158.5 bln won
All News 07:44 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 158.5 billion won (US$121 million), down 70.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 336.2 billion won, up 0.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 23 percent to 2.04 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 343.3 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating falls to 28.9 pct
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea