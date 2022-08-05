Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 August 05, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Rain 10

Incheon 31/26 Cloudy 10

Suwon 32/26 Rain 20

Cheongju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 33/26 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 34/25 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 35/27 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 33/26 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 34/28 Sunny 10

Daegu 37/26 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 32/26 Sunny 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!