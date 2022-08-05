Son Heung-min goes for 2nd straight Golden Boot as new Premier League season kicks off

Son will face a lot of competition. Kane and Salah are the only two active players with three Golden Boots and they won't be going anywhere. And then there are newcomers who will mount a challenge to the throne: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool, the reigning scoring leader and the Player of the Year in the top Portuguese league, and Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who took his talent to England after destroying the Bundesliga for 62 goals in 67 matches over the past three seasons.