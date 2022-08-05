LG Uplus Q2 net income down 23 pct to 162 bln won
All News 10:36 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 162 billion won (US$124.7 million), down 23 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 248.4 billion won, down 7.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1.2 percent to 3.38 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 168.3 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
(3rd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi