4 seriously injured in fire at hospital in Icheon

All News 11:34 August 05, 2022

ICHEON, South Korea, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- A hospital in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, caught fire Friday morning, with four people seriously injured, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at 10:20 a.m., with 10 people rescued from the hospital building so far, four of them reportedly with serious injuries.

Police and fire authorities planned to launch a probe to determine the cause of the fire as soon as it has been put out, officials said.

