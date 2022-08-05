(2nd LD) 5 killed, 37 others injured in fire at hospital in Icheon
(ATTN: UPDATES headline, throughout with more info)
ICHEON, South Korea, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- A hospital in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, caught fire Friday morning, killing five people and injuring 37 others, fire officials said.
The fire broke out at 10:17 a.m. at the dialysis hospital on the top floor of the four-story building, where 46 people, including 33 patients, were staying, according to the officials.
The fire killed five people, including three patients and one nurse, all found on the fourth floor, while 37 others sustained injuries, such as smoke inhalation.
Mobilizing 21 fire trucks and 51 personnel, firefighters completely extinguished the fire at 11:29 a.m. before sending in rescuers to the fourth floor to see if anyone needed help.
Fire authorities assume the fire started at a screen golf facility on the building's third floor although a probe is needed to determine exactly where and why the fire started.
The building also houses an oriental medical clinic and offices on the second and third floors and restaurants on the first floor, according to the officials.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
(3rd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
Victim of sexual slavery injured in attempt to meet Pelosi