Seoul shares up late Fri. morning ahead of U.S. job data
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Friday morning as investors await the release of July job data in the U.S., which could hint at upcoming monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.42 points, or 0.79 percent, to trade at 2,492.53 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly unchanged ahead of July's job report, set to be released Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined around 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4 percent.
Investor sentiment has been weighed down by concerns over a recession, as major economies are tightening their monetary policies to bring red-hot inflation under control.
In Seoul, most stocks traded mixed, with health stocks showing strong performance as the U.S. government declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.
Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, increased 2.17 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion spiked 4.23 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained unchanged, and SK hynix gained 0.51 percent. Leading chemicals maker LG Chem went up 4.43 percent.
Internet giant Naver fell 1.65 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,298.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 11.90 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
(3rd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi