Unification minister meets with new U.S. ambassador

All News 14:03 August 05, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se met with the new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Friday for discussions on North Korea and pending bilateral issues, officials said.

Goldberg visited the ministry's headquarters in central Seoul for the meeting with the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's top point man on Pyongyang

The envoy assumed the post last month, becoming Washington's first ambassador in Seoul under the Joe Biden administration. He previously served as coordinator for the implementation of U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea in 2009-2010

Later in the day, Kwon is scheduled to meet with Damon Wilson, president of the U.S.-based National Endowment for Democracy, for discussions on ways to improve the human rights situation in the North, Kwon's office said. Wilson arrived here Wednesday for a three-day trip.

This file photo taken July 13, 2022, shows U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg speaking during a U.S. Independence Day reception at the envoy's official residence in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

