Kumho Petro Chemical Q2 net profit down 50.8 pct to 286.9 bln won

All News 13:50 August 05, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 286.9 billion won (US$221.2 million), down 50.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 354 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 753.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 2 percent to 2.24 trillion won.
(END)

