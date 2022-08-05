Military reports 1,835 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:08 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,835 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 220,895, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,298 from the Army, 209 from the Air Force, 116 from the Navy and 107 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 96 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, four from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, three from the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 11,171 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
