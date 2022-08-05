Lotte Shopping swings to black in Q2
All News 15:32 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 45.5 billion won (US$35 million), swinging from a loss of 34.5 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 74.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 7.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 0 percent to 3.9 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 7.4 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
Victim of sexual slavery injured in attempt to meet Pelosi
-
(3rd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan