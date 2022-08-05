Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Shopping swings to black in Q2

All News 15:32 August 05, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 45.5 billion won (US$35 million), swinging from a loss of 34.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 74.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 7.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 0 percent to 3.9 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 7.4 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!