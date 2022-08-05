Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(LEAD) S. Korea needs to make clear principle of accepting 'all' N.K. defectors: minister
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said Monday that South Korea needs to make clear a principle of accepting "all" North Korean defectors, amid a renewed controversy over the forced repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019.
A political dispute has continued over the preceding Moon Jae-in administration's decision to send back the fishermen to the North, where there were feared to face harsh punishments, though the duo were allegedly mired in a murder case.
S. Korea pushing for nearly 200 defense projects to counter N.K. threats
SEOUL -- South Korea has been working on nearly 200 defense projects to beef up its military capabilities to cope with North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, its state arms procurement agency said Monday.
During a parliamentary session, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) outlined a total of 197 projects, including those related to Seoul's push to establish and firm up the "three-axis" defense system.
