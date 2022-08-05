Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 1 week: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for one week, with efforts under way for returning to normalcy amid ongoing antivirus measures, according to state media Friday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.
------------
N. Korea's U.N. mission lambasts U.S. over criticism of its nuke program
SEOUL -- North Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations has issued a rare press statement in response to U.S. condemnation of its nuclear program during a U.N. session, according to state media Thursday.
It slammed Washington over its "anti-DPRK confrontational clamor" during the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) at the U.N. headquarters in New York. DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 6th day: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases stayed at zero for the sixth consecutive day, with apparently no remaining fever patients under treatment, according to its state media Thursday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
SEOUL -- North Korea strongly denounced Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on Wednesday, calling it an "impudent interference" by Washington into another nation's internal affairs.
The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite fierce protests from China, becoming the highest-level official to make a formal trip there in decades. In a statement, she said her move "honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy."
------------
N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korea's defense minister has sent to his Chinese counterpart a message touting the Chinese military's achievements on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of its founding, Pyongyang's state media said.
Ri Yong-gil's message to Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe came as China commemorated Monday's anniversary for the inception of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).
(END)
-
