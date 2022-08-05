Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 1 -- N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary
S. Korea needs to make clear principle of accepting 'all' N.K. defectors: minister
3 -- N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
S. Korean, U.S. military officers agree on timely strategic asset dispatch in case of N.K. nuke test
4 -- Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
5 -- N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 1 week: state media
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Victim of sexual slavery injured in attempt to meet Pelosi
-
Brad Pitt to make first visit to S. Korea in 8 years
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan