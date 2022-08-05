Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 August 05, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Aug. 1 -- N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary

S. Korea needs to make clear principle of accepting 'all' N.K. defectors: minister

3 -- N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position

S. Korean, U.S. military officers agree on timely strategic asset dispatch in case of N.K. nuke test

4 -- Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea

5 -- N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 1 week: state media
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!