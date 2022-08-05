KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,050 UP 150
Youngpoong 563,000 UP 9,000
SamsungF&MIns 205,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,800 UP 550
Kogas 35,750 DN 100
KIA CORP. 80,500 DN 800
SK hynix 98,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,150 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,150 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 114,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 71,400 UP 600
DL 66,700 DN 300
Hanwha 28,400 0
Meritz Insurance 36,250 UP 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,800 UP 1,600
ShinhanGroup 35,850 UP 400
HITEJINRO 31,350 UP 200
Yuhan 58,300 UP 300
SLCORP 31,350 DN 200
KAL 25,750 DN 650
Daewoong 28,050 UP 400
TaekwangInd 893,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,900 UP 30
Daesang 22,150 UP 400
SKNetworks 4,370 UP 65
ORION Holdings 14,750 0
TaihanElecWire 1,790 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 33,900 UP 400
LX INT 32,600 UP 550
DongkukStlMill 12,950 UP 250
DB HiTek 44,200 UP 300
CJ 79,400 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,700 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 UP 450
Boryung 11,450 UP 200
Shinsegae 220,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 280,000 UP 500
SGBC 53,500 DN 500
LG Corp. 80,200 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 136,500 UP 1,000
