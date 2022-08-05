Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 August 05, 2022

AmoreG 36,200 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 194,500 DN 2,000
KCC 300,500 DN 500
SKBP 81,000 UP 3,500
Hyosung 74,200 UP 600
LOTTE 37,350 UP 100
GCH Corp 20,750 UP 500
LotteChilsung 167,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,810 UP 70
POSCO Holdings 239,500 UP 6,500
DB INSURANCE 64,600 UP 1,600
SamsungElec 61,500 0
NHIS 10,000 UP 100
DongwonInd 231,000 UP 5,000
LS 58,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES131500 UP500
GC Corp 175,500 UP 6,000
FOOSUNG 16,150 DN 2,550
K Car 21,200 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 598,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 128,500 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,650 UP 150
SKC 139,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 30,900 UP 850
GS Retail 24,950 UP 100
Ottogi 442,000 UP 5,000
MERITZ SECU 4,955 UP 220
HtlShilla 72,600 0
Hanmi Science 42,050 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 141,000 DN 500
Hanssem 58,300 UP 1,000
F&F 156,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 102,000 UP 1,500
KSOE 87,900 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 40,750 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,000 UP 2,200
MS IND 20,350 UP 1,400
S-Oil 85,300 DN 500
LG Innotek 350,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,000 UP 5,000
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!