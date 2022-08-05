KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 36,200 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 194,500 DN 2,000
KCC 300,500 DN 500
SKBP 81,000 UP 3,500
Hyosung 74,200 UP 600
LOTTE 37,350 UP 100
GCH Corp 20,750 UP 500
LotteChilsung 167,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,810 UP 70
POSCO Holdings 239,500 UP 6,500
DB INSURANCE 64,600 UP 1,600
SamsungElec 61,500 0
NHIS 10,000 UP 100
DongwonInd 231,000 UP 5,000
LS 58,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES131500 UP500
GC Corp 175,500 UP 6,000
FOOSUNG 16,150 DN 2,550
K Car 21,200 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 598,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 128,500 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,650 UP 150
SKC 139,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 30,900 UP 850
GS Retail 24,950 UP 100
Ottogi 442,000 UP 5,000
MERITZ SECU 4,955 UP 220
HtlShilla 72,600 0
Hanmi Science 42,050 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 141,000 DN 500
Hanssem 58,300 UP 1,000
F&F 156,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 102,000 UP 1,500
KSOE 87,900 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 40,750 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,000 UP 2,200
MS IND 20,350 UP 1,400
S-Oil 85,300 DN 500
LG Innotek 350,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,000 UP 5,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Victim of sexual slavery injured in attempt to meet Pelosi
-
Brad Pitt to make first visit to S. Korea in 8 years
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan