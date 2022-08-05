KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 26,000 UP 650
OCI 116,500 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,300 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 68,800 DN 1,200
KorZinc 516,000 UP 35,000
KumhoPetrochem 131,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 224,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 63,800 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,790 UP 50
S-1 62,800 DN 100
Hanchem 224,000 0
DWS 57,100 DN 1,400
ZINUS 49,850 UP 500
KEPCO 21,800 0
SamsungSecu 35,150 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 12,300 UP 150
SKTelecom 53,000 DN 200
HyundaiElev 29,000 0
SAMSUNG SDS 133,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 57,200 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,785 UP 45
Hanon Systems 10,800 UP 50
SK 218,000 UP 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,400 UP 1,000
Handsome 31,850 UP 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,100 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 200
COWAY 64,100 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,000 UP 1,500
IBK 9,410 UP 110
DONGSUH 25,300 DN 200
SamsungEng 19,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 0
PanOcean 5,620 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 31,850 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 22,600 DN 50
KT 37,950 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30750 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 11,950 DN 50
LG Uplus 12,600 UP 100
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
Victim of sexual slavery injured in attempt to meet Pelosi
Brad Pitt to make first visit to S. Korea in 8 years
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan