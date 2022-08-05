SAMSUNG LIFE 60,900 UP 1,300

KT&G 81,100 UP 400

Doosan Enerbility 18,850 UP 250

Doosanfc 33,350 UP 700

LG Display 15,650 DN 350

Kangwonland 25,250 DN 500

NAVER 267,000 DN 6,500

Kakao 81,200 DN 500

NCsoft 387,500 UP 2,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 50,800 0

COSMAX 69,200 UP 900

KIWOOM 88,300 UP 3,000

DSME 20,550 UP 200

HDSINFRA 5,550 UP 30

DWEC 5,280 UP 90

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,250 0

CJ CheilJedang 389,000 UP 4,500

KEPCO KPS 38,800 UP 500

LG H&H 761,000 DN 5,000

LGCHEM 642,000 UP 33,000

KEPCO E&C 67,200 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,200 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,650 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 95,900 DN 100

Celltrion 197,000 UP 8,000

TKG Huchems 19,750 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 181,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,600 DN 700

KIH 62,500 UP 1,900

Fila Holdings 30,850 UP 1,350

GS 40,550 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,050 UP 850

HANWHA LIFE 2,300 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 129,000 UP 1,500

LIG Nex1 88,700 UP 1,800

SK Innovation 185,500 UP 1,000

POONGSAN 26,950 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 50,400 UP 2,300

Hansae 18,000 UP 1,250

(MORE)