KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,900 UP 1,300
KT&G 81,100 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 18,850 UP 250
Doosanfc 33,350 UP 700
LG Display 15,650 DN 350
Kangwonland 25,250 DN 500
NAVER 267,000 DN 6,500
Kakao 81,200 DN 500
NCsoft 387,500 UP 2,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,800 0
COSMAX 69,200 UP 900
KIWOOM 88,300 UP 3,000
DSME 20,550 UP 200
HDSINFRA 5,550 UP 30
DWEC 5,280 UP 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,250 0
CJ CheilJedang 389,000 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 38,800 UP 500
LG H&H 761,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 642,000 UP 33,000
KEPCO E&C 67,200 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,200 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,650 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 95,900 DN 100
Celltrion 197,000 UP 8,000
TKG Huchems 19,750 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 181,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,600 DN 700
KIH 62,500 UP 1,900
Fila Holdings 30,850 UP 1,350
GS 40,550 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,050 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,300 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 129,000 UP 1,500
LIG Nex1 88,700 UP 1,800
SK Innovation 185,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 26,950 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 50,400 UP 2,300
Hansae 18,000 UP 1,250
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Victim of sexual slavery injured in attempt to meet Pelosi
-
Brad Pitt to make first visit to S. Korea in 8 years
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan