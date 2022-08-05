KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HanmiPharm 318,500 UP 14,000
CSWIND 58,400 UP 1,600
KOLON IND 54,400 UP 1,600
SD Biosensor 40,250 UP 1,250
Meritz Financial 28,850 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 120
emart 106,000 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 43,900 UP 3,050
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY382 00 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 37,900 UP 150
PIAM 38,000 UP 750
HANJINKAL 60,800 DN 1,600
CHONGKUNDANG 91,400 UP 900
DoubleUGames 41,950 DN 350
GKL 14,600 DN 250
MANDO 55,600 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 895,000 UP 20,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,450 UP 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,550 UP 450
Netmarble 71,900 UP 300
KRAFTON 257,500 DN 5,500
HD HYUNDAI 56,500 DN 100
ORION 100,000 UP 600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,500 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,550 UP 250
BGF Retail 174,000 DN 12,500
SKCHEM 104,500 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 12,600 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 322,000 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 395,500 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 15,050 DN 450
SKBS 130,000 UP 5,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 50
KakaoBank 32,300 DN 600
HYBE 175,000 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 88,200 UP 3,200
LG Energy Solution 446,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 41,900 UP 950
kakaopay 72,800 DN 1,000
SKSQUARE 42,650 UP 650
(END)
