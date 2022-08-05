Celltrion Q2 net profit up 41.2 pct to 184 bln won
All News 16:02 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 184 billion won (US$141.7 million), up 41.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 199 billion won, up 21.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 38.1 percent to 596.1 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 125.9 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
