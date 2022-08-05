Korea Zinc Inc to raise 471.8 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:03 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Incon Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 471.8 billion won(US$363.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 993,158 common shares at a price of 475,000 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
