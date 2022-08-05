Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Zinc Inc to raise 471.8 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:03 August 05, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Incon Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 471.8 billion won(US$363.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 993,158 common shares at a price of 475,000 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#KOREA ZINC INC
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!