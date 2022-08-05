(LEAD) Lotte Shopping swings back to Q2 profit
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. shifted to a net profit for the second quarter, as its department stores and cinema business recovered from a pandemic-driven slump, the company announced Friday.
In a regulatory filing, the retail giant reported a net profit of 45.5 billion won (US$35 million) for the April-June period, after a net loss of 34.5 billion won a year earlier.
Sales were unchanged at 3.9 trillion won, but its operating profit surged 882 percent from a year earlier to 74.4 billion won, helped by drastic business restructuring and sales growth in its department stores and cinema business due to eased COVID-19 protocols.
Lotte Shopping operates the country's biggest department store chain and the second-biggest large discount store chain, in terms of sales.
By business sectors, its department stores reported 104 billion won in operating profit, up 68.5 percent from a year before.
Its discount store unit, consisting of Lotte Mart, and LOHBS health and beauty stores, saw operating losses shrink from 26 billion won to 7 billion won during the same period.
Its e-commerce unit, Lotte ON, saw operating losses widen from 32 billion won to 49 billion won, largely due to an increase in expenses.
The company's shares rose 1.57 percent on the main bourse Friday, closing at 97,000 won. Its earnings results were released after the stock markets closed.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Brad Pitt to make first visit to S. Korea in 8 years
-
Victim of sexual slavery injured in attempt to meet Pelosi
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's 1st lunar orbiter makes successful communication with ground station
-
Son Heung-min goes for 2nd straight Golden Boot as new Premier League season kicks off