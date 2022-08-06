Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.N. Secretary-General to visit S. Korea next week

All News 04:24 August 06, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit South Korea next week, a U.N. spokesperson said Friday.

The U.N. chief will be in South Korea next Thursday and Friday as part of his ongoing three-nation Asia trip, according to the spokesperson.

Guterres arrived in Japan earlier Friday and is set to visit Mongolia before heading to South Korea.

