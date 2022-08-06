U.N. Secretary-General to visit S. Korea next week
All News 04:24 August 06, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit South Korea next week, a U.N. spokesperson said Friday.
The U.N. chief will be in South Korea next Thursday and Friday as part of his ongoing three-nation Asia trip, according to the spokesperson.
Guterres arrived in Japan earlier Friday and is set to visit Mongolia before heading to South Korea.
