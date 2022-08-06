N. Korea looking into 6 new fever cases: KCNA
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported six new fever patients Saturday amid its fight against COVID-19.
The cases were found "after 6 p.m. Friday" in Jongju City, North Phyongan Province and Sinhung County, South Hamgyong Province, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It cited data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
"Members of rapid mobile anti-epidemic teams and rapid diagnosis and treatment teams from the relevant emergency anti-epidemic departments are currently looking into the cause of fever on the spot," the KCNA said.
But "no new COVID-19 fever cases" were confirmed over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. Friday, it added without providing details.
The North announced a coronavirus outbreak on May 12 and the daily count of suspected cases peaking at over 392,920 three days later.
Last Friday, it said the daily fever tally hit zero.
(END)
