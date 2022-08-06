Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 06, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/27 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 31/26 Heavy Rain 60
Suwon 33/27 Sunny 60
Cheongju 35/27 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/27 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 32/26 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 35/28 Sunny 60
Jeonju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 34/28 Cloudy 20
Daegu 36/26 Sunny 60
Busan 33/26 Sunny 60
(END)
