Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 06, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/27 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 31/26 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 33/27 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/27 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/27 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/26 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 35/28 Sunny 60

Jeonju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 34/28 Cloudy 20

Daegu 36/26 Sunny 60

Busan 33/26 Sunny 60

