Today in Korean history
Aug. 7
1933 -- Korea's first female pilot, Park Kyung-won, dies in a plane crash.
1990 - In its first report on AIDS, South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare says the number of South Koreans infected with HIV, the AIDS-causing virus, reached 100. As of the end of June 2006, the cumulative number of HIV-positive South Koreans came to 4,227, including 773 who died.
2003 -- About 30 student activists, members of Hanchongnyeon, or the federation of university student councils, stage a demonstration in front of a U.S. military base in downtown Seoul, demanding that the United States sign a nonaggression treaty with North Korea.
2013 -- South Korea accepts North Korea's proposal for a new round of talks to normalize operations at the inter-Korean factory park that has been closed for four months. The meeting was the seventh round of inter-Korean talks on the Kaesong industrial park, following the failure of the previous six.
2018 -- North Korea repatriates a South Korean citizen through the border village of Panmunjom. In a message to Seoul a day earlier, Pyongyang claimed the 34-year-old, identified only by his surname Suh, illegally entered North Korea on July 22.


