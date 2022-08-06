Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul opens to public after renovation
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Gwanghwamun Square, a major landmark in central Seoul, opened to the public Saturday after nearly two years of renovation.
The square, which has been expanded and partially refurbished into a park, opened to the public at 11 a.m., according to the Seoul city government.
Construction began in November 2020 to expand the square with new historical and cultural attractions.
The square is now 2.1 times larger than before at 40,300 square meters after an adjacent road that had been located to its west was covered.
Over 5,000 trees have been planted across the square, with around a quarter of it covered by greenery.
A performance spot has also been installed in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
The square also includes a new 40-meter-long tunnel fountain as well as a 53-meter media wall near the Sejong Center.
An opening ceremony will kick off at 7 p.m., with a performance by a civic orchestra, followed by various popular artists, including alternative pop band Leenalchi and K-pop girl group Oh My Girl.
Sejong-daero, which runs next to the square, will be closed off from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the event.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating hits new low amid controversies over personnel appointments
-
Brad Pitt to make first visit to S. Korea in 8 years
-
(LEAD) Amid tensions over Taiwan, S. Korea expresses objection to changing status quo by force
-
(4th LD) 5 killed, 44 injured in fire at hospital in Icheon
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's 1st lunar orbiter successfully enters planned trajectory toward moon
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating hits new low amid controversies over personnel appointments