Military reports 1,480 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:32 August 06, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,480 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 222,371, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 936 from the Army, 223 from the Air Force, 121 from the Navy and 88 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 102 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, six from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, two from the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 10,792 military personnel are under treatment.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating falls to 28.9 pct
-
(LEAD) Amid tensions over Taiwan, S. Korea expresses objection to changing status quo by force
-
Brad Pitt to make first visit to S. Korea in 8 years
-
(4th LD) 5 killed, 44 injured in fire at hospital in Icheon
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's 1st lunar orbiter successfully enters planned trajectory toward moon
-
Talking with Lavrov, S. Korean minister raises concern about N. Korea's possible nuclear test