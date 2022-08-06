New Girls' Generation album tops iTunes charts in 31 countries
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop group Girls' Generation's new album topped iTunes charts in 31 countries Saturday, the group's agency said.
The eight-member group digitally released "Forever 1," its first album in five years, on Friday afternoon.
"Forever 1" ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 31 countries, including Sweden, Finland, Singapore, Japan, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia, SM Entertainment said.
It also topped the digital album sales chart run by QQ Music, the largest music platform in China.
The group's seventh full-length album has 10 tracks, including the title single "Forever 1," an upbeat pop-dance number with a festive mood.
Girls' Generation, who debuted in 2007, is an iconic K-pop girl group that stood on the forefront of the global boom of Korean pop culture, known as "hallyu," during its prime.
The band, however, began a hiatus after members Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun left SM Entertainment in October 2017. The bandmates have since focused on various individual activities, including careers as an actor and a soloist.
(END)
