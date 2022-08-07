Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 07, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/27 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 31/26 Heavy Rain 60
Suwon 32/27 Sunny 60
Cheongju 34/27 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 34/26 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 30/26 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 35/28 Sunny 20
Jeonju 34/26 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/27 Sunny 60
Jeju 35/28 Sunny 20
Daegu 36/27 Sunny 60
Busan 32/27 Heavy Rain 60
(END)
