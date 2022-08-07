150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- About 150 South Korean Army commandoes will leave for the United States later this month for joint training with the U.S. Army at the National Training Center (NTC) in California, officials said Sunday.
The special forces troops from a front-line Army corps will conduct joint exercises at the Fort Irwin training center for about a month as part of an annual training program the two countries have carried out since 2020 to establish a firm readiness posture.
It was the second time this year the two countries have held joint exercises at the NTC after some 100 officers from the Army's Special Warfare Command staged special warfare exercises with the U.S. military at the training ground between June and July.
Until last year, NTC training took place once a year.
Located in the Mojave Desert in northern California, the NTC is one of the major training areas for the U.S. military that is designed to provide realistic joint and combined arms training.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating falls to 28.9 pct
-
(LEAD) Amid tensions over Taiwan, S. Korea expresses objection to changing status quo by force
-
Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul opens to public after renovation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 5th day
-
N. Korea, supply chain issue to be discussed in S. Korea-China high-level talks next week
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Panmunjom visit