Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Police looking into internet posting about assassinating Yoon

All News 11:01 August 07, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Police on Sunday launched an investigation into an internet posting about assassinating President Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said.

The posting, titled "How to assassinate Yoon Suk-yeol," was uploaded on an internet community website at 8:21 a.m., with the unidentified writer saying, "All plans are set," and asking for money necessary to carry out the plans.

A viewer alerted police to the posting around 9:50 a.m., and police in the central city of Daejeon, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul, are tracking down the writer, officials said.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!