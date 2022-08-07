Heavy rains to soak central regions through end of this week
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains are expected to soak central South Korea through the end of this week, with up to 300 mm forecast for regions near the border with North Korea, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Sunday.
Starting Monday, central regions are expected to receive rains through up to Sunday, the KMA said, with about 100-200 mm of rain forecast through Tuesday for the Seoul metropolitan areas, part of Gangwon Province and on islands near the western sea border with North Korea.
About 300 mm of rain is expected to pound regions near the inter-Korean border, the agency said.
