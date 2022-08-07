Deputy national security adviser resigns due to health reasons
All News 14:34 August 07, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Second Deputy National Security Adviser Shin In-ho resigned Sunday due to health reasons, a presidential official said Sunday.
Shin tendered his resignation three weeks ago citing deteriorating health, and President Yoon accepted it on Saturday, Choi Young-bum, senior presidential secretary for public relations, said at a press briefing.
Lim Ki-hoon, a defense secretary, will fill in for Shin until the successor is picked.
