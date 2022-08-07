Yoon expected to meet with U.N. chief this week
All News 15:58 August 07, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set to visit South Korea later this week.
The U.N. chief is scheduled to visit South Korea on Thursday and Friday.
"Though it has not been set, it would be a matter of course to receive a courtesy call unless special circumstances arise," a presidential official said in response to a question on whether Yoon plans to meet with Guterres.
(END)
