Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-presidential candidate Lee gets the start on DP leadership (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Exports to China shrink without semiconductors (Kookmin Daily)

-- Education Minister Park could be replaced this week (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to attend preparatory meeting of 'Chip 4' alliance next month (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Business as usual for people in Taiwan despite China drills (Segye Times)

-- Crop prices decline for 4th month (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't informs U.S. it will join preparatory meeting of 'Chip 4' alliance (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to revise laws to make it easy for employers to fire workers (Hankyoreh)

-- People on verge of cost of living crisis due to surging inflation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. asks S. Korea to join preparatory meeting of 'Chip 4' alliance (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LNG inventory runs short (Korea Economic Daily)

