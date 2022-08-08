(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 8)

The drop in his ratings less than 100 days after taking office results from multiple factors, including the half-baked proposal to lower the school starting age to five by controversial Education Minister Park Soon-ae, the creation of a police administration bureau inside the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to control the police, and the publicizing of text messages between the president and the floor leader of the governing People Power Party (PPP). That's not all. The suspicion over the participation of an interior design company with connections to the first lady in the construction of his official residence is still brewing on top of a more general public discontent over soaring prices and interest rates.