N. Korea to hold meeting to review antivirus measures this month amid no new reported cases
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a national meeting this month to review anti-epidemic measures, state media said Monday, as its health authorities have reported no additional suspected COVID-19 cases for over a week.
The North's Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party and the Cabinet decided to hold the session "early in August to review the successes, experience and lessons in the state emergency anti-epidemic work in a comprehensively way and confirm the new orientation of the anti-epidemic policy," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report.
The upcoming meeting draws attention to whether the North will announce an end to the coronavirus crisis or unveil changes to its antivirus regulations.
In a separate article, the KCNA said no new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. Sunday, citing data from the state emergency epidemic headquarters.
It did not provide any other information in the report.
North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases have remained at zero since July 29 after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
Deputy national security adviser resigns due to health reasons
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 6th day