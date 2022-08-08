Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Meritz Securities Q2 net income down 16.7 pct. to 158.4 bln won

All News 07:59 August 08, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 158.4 billion won (US$122 million), down 16.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 17.1 percent on-year to 198.8 billion won. Sales increased 201.4 percent to 14.7 trillion won.
