(LEAD) Education minister offers to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES paras 1-7 with resignation offer)
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Education Minister Park Soon-ae offered to resign Monday, just 34 days after taking office, amid criticism she mishandled key school policy proposals, such as lowering the elementary school entry age.
Park has been under pressure to step down after many teachers and parents protested strongly against lowering the school entry age by one year to 5. She has been criticized for announcing the proposal without sufficient preparations, such as collecting public opinion.
Her ministry had also unveiled a plan to abolish foreign language high schools, only to retract it days later.
Should President Yoon Suk-yeol accept the resignation, Park will be the first Cabinet minister to step down since Yoon took office in May.
A professor at Seoul National University's graduate school of public administration, Park took office on July 5 as education minister, doubling as deputy prime minister for social affairs.
A ruling party official said earlier in the day Park was expected to step down Monday.
"I understand that Deputy Prime Minister Park will express her intent to resign sometime today," the official told Yonhap News Agency.
Her resignation would effectively amount to her dismissal as President Yoon Suk-yeol reportedly made up his mind to fire her during his vacation last week.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
S. Korea expresses intent to join preliminary 'Chip 4' meeting