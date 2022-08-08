Yoon's approval rating sinks below 30 pct
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell below 30 percent just three months after he took office amid strong backlash against a proposed education policy and leadership turmoil in the ruling party.
In the poll of 2,528 people conducted by pollster Realmeter from Monday to Friday, 29.3 percent responded that Yoon was doing well on state affairs, down 3.8 percentage points from the previous week.
Those who gave a negative assessment rose 3.3 percentage points in the same period to 64.5 percent, more than twofold of those who gave positive evaluations.
The pollster attributed the weekly decline to a number of factors, including Education Minister Park Soon-ae's proposal to lower the school entry age for children, a leadership row at the ruling party and persistent economic woes.
"It seems the school entry age plan sharply brought down the ratings among housewives whose favorability ratings had stayed above 40 percent," said Bae Cheol-ho, Realmeter's senior analyst.
"On top of the ruling party and opposition parties entering an emergency system phase, an imminent economic crisis and a protracted COVID-19 breakout will heap pressure on Yongsan and the ruling party rather than the main opposition," Bae added, referring to the neighborhood where the presidential office is located.
Favorability ratings for the main opposition Democratic Party moved up 2.5 percentage points to 48.5 percent, rising for the 10th straight week, while that for the ruling People Power Party fell 2.6 percentage points to 35.8 percent.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
Deputy national security adviser resigns due to health reasons
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 6th day