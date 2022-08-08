BLACKPINK to prerelease 'Pink Venom' on Aug. 19
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will unveil "Pink Venom," a track from its upcoming second studio album, on Aug. 19, its agency said Monday.
The song and its music video will hit various music streaming services and YouTube at 1 p.m. on Aug. 19, YG Entertainment said.
"The combination of the color symbolizing BLACKPINK and the word meaning poison is intense," a company official said.
A week ago, the quartet said in a teaser video that it will prerelease some of the highly anticipated album's tracks this month before dropping the album in September. In October, the group will begin its largest-ever world tour to meet its international fans.
The upcoming album will mark the band's first project with all four members in one year and 10 months. The last release by the entire group was in October 2020 with the band's first full-length album, "The Album," including the main single "Lovesick Girls" and "How You Like That," a prereleased song.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
Deputy national security adviser resigns due to health reasons
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 6th day