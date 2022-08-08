Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 08, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/27 Rain 80

Incheon 28/26 Rain 80

Suwon 29/27 Rain 80

Cheongju 31/27 Rain 60

Daejeon 31/27 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/26 Rain 80

Gangneung 32/29 Rain 80

Jeonju 32/27 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 32/27 Cloudy 30

Jeju 35/28 Sunny 10

Daegu 35/27 Sunny 60

Busan 32/27 Sunny 20

(END)

