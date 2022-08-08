Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 08, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/27 Rain 80
Incheon 28/26 Rain 80
Suwon 29/27 Rain 80
Cheongju 31/27 Rain 60
Daejeon 31/27 Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/26 Rain 80
Gangneung 32/29 Rain 80
Jeonju 32/27 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 32/27 Cloudy 30
Jeju 35/28 Sunny 10
Daegu 35/27 Sunny 60
Busan 32/27 Sunny 20
(END)
