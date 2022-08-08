KOSDAQ 829.77 DN 1.87 points (open)
All News 09:01 August 08, 2022
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
Deputy national security adviser resigns due to health reasons
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 6th day