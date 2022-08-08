SKC Q2 net profit up 55.3 pct. to 119.7 bln won
All News 10:16 August 08, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 119.7 billion won (US$91.8 million), up 55.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 109.4 billion won, down 19 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 30.2 percent to 1.07 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 60.9 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
Deputy national security adviser resigns due to health reasons
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 6th day