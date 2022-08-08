Police chief nominee says police power should be under oversight
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- National police chief nominee Yoon Hee-keun said Monday that police power should be under supervision and oversight, as other powers are, but the police's political neutrality should not be damaged.
The nominee made the remarks during his parliamentary confirmation hearing following the interior ministry's launch last week of a police bureau tasked with overseeing the law enforcement agency amid criticism the bureau hurts the political neutrality of police.
The 16-person bureau in charge of drawing up key policies and regulations for police has been met with strong protests from front-line police officers who claimed the measure would put police under political influence and compromise their political neutrality.
Some police officers have taken to collective action to protest the establishment.
"Police power should also be subject to checks and surveillance, but at the same time their neutrality and responsibility are a value that should never be compromised," the nominee said.
Yoon said he feels sorry for causing public concern over the police bureau launch.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
-
Deputy national security adviser resigns due to health reasons