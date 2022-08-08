The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:09 August 08, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.38 2.38
2-M 2.51 2.51
3-M 2.65 2.66
6-M 3.06 3.07
12-M 3.44 3.47
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
-
Deputy national security adviser resigns due to health reasons