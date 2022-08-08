Lig Nex1 Q2 net profit up 96.7 pct. to 44.2 bln won
All News 11:16 August 08, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lig Nex1 Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 44.2 billion won (US$33.9 million), up 96.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 47.2 billion won, up 63.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 11.5 percent to 490.3 billion won.
(END)
