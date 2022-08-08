Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) S. Korean Kim Joo-hyung captures 1st PGA Tour title
SEOUL -- Powered by an impressive birdie flurry, South Korean phenom Kim Joo-hyung has seized his first career PGA Tour title.
Kim shot a blistering final round of nine-under 61 to capture the Wyndham Championship by five shots over countryman Im Sung-jae and Korean-American John Huh at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday (local time).
-----------------
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases at 55,292; serious cases tallied at 324
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 100,000 on Monday for the first time in a week on fewer virus tests during the weekend, but the number of seriously ill patients remained at a two-month high amid a virus resurgence fueled by a highly contagious omicron subvariant.
The country added 55,292 new COVID-19 infections, including 482 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 20,544,420, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon's disapproval rating hits new high at 70 pct
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's disapproval rating has reached a record high of 70 percent, a poll showed Monday, as strong backlash against a proposed education policy added on to persistent concerns over high inflation and turmoil in the ruling party.
In a poll of 1,002 people conducted by Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI) on Friday and Saturday, 70.1 percent gave negative assessments of Yoon's performance, up 1.6 percentage points from the previous week.
Yoon's approval rating continued to hover below 30 percent, coming in at 27.5 percent, down 1.4 percentage points from a week earlier.
-----------------
Yoon vows to uphold people's will upon returning from vacation
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to uphold the will of the people as he returned from a weeklong vacation on Monday, as public opinion polls showed his approval ratings remaining below 30 percent.
Yoon took questions from the press for the first time in nearly two weeks and was asked how he felt returning from his first vacation since taking office in May.
-----------------
Heavy rain advisories issued in much of capital area, northern Gangwon Province
SEOUL -- Heavy rain advisories have been issued in much of the capital area, including all of Seoul, and northern parts of Gangwon Province, the weather agency said Monday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration issued heavy rain watches earlier in the morning across the capital and Incheon as well as northern parts of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul and northern Gangwon Province.
-----------------
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
SEOUL -- Education Minister Park Soon-ae is expected to tender her resignation Monday, a ruling party official said, amid criticism she mishandled key policy proposals, such as lowering the elementary school starting age.
Park has come under pressure to quit after many teachers and parents protested strongly against lowering the school entry age by one year to 5. She has been criticized for announcing the proposal without sufficient preparations, such as collecting public opinion.
